Jarrett Allen rewriting his Cavaliers story at exactly the right time

Jarrett Allen is, by all means, a good player. Then again, good doesn't always get it done in the best basketball league in the world. He's shown glimpses of the potential to be great, but the lack of consistency or signature moments have taken a toll on his reputation.

That's particularly true in the postseason. Allen went nuclear on social media for admittedly saying that the lights were too bright in the playoffs. He turned himself into a meme and a catch phrase on social media.

That's why it's so nice to watch him finally show some teeth and be much more aggressive lately. As Cleveland.com analyst Ethan Sands pointed out, he's been an entirely different player since Evan Mobley fell with an injury.

Cavs need this locked-in version of Jarrett Allen in the NBA Playoffs

"Over the last seven games with Mobley sidelined, Allen owns the second-best net rating on the Cavaliers among players who appeared in all seven contests: plus-13.5 per 100 possessions, trailing only Sam Merrill (22)," Sands wrote.

Allen is averaging 21.6 points per game during that span, helping Donovan Mitchell and the recently acquired James Harden lead the team to a 6-1 record. Of course, now that Mobley is set to return, there might not be as many touches, but the mindset has to remain.

Harden has been a master at turning his big men into offensive factors. It may take a while, but the early returns are fairly encouraging. His artistry in the pick-and-roll will get him open looks, so it'll be on him to be aggressive and demand the ball.

Allen has the physical tools to be an imposing presence down low. He can dominate both sides of the glass and is an underrated rim protector. The drive and the motor haven't always been there, and that's a cardinal sin in this league.

He was a borderline All-Star last season and had Cavs Nation rooting and campaigning for him. Then, again, heartbreak came. Some asked for his head and wanted to get him traded, while others chose to give him another chance.

This will be his final opportunity to prove that he can not only co-exist on the court with Mobley but also be a factor on a championship-caliber team. This team cannot afford to have their starting center be unplayable in the offseason, and that's entirely up to him. He's already shown that he can be aggressive, and that should be the baseline going forward.