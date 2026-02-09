Jarrett Allen quickly showed why James Harden matters so much to the Cavaliers

It didn't take long before the James Harden effect was in full swing in Cleveland. Kenny Atkinson's team got past the ever-struggling Sacramento Kings with a 132-126 road win, and Jarrett Allen got a glimpse of what it's like to play with the former MVP.

Allen finished the game with 29 points and only missed one of his 12 field-goal attempts. The fans should start getting used to that type of uber-efficient scoring performances from the Cavaliers' big man going forward.

Harden is probably the best pick-and-roll player of the past two decades. His playmaking, crafty moves, three-level scoring, and ability to draw fouls forces opposing defenses to pick their poison, and it usually leads to wide-open shots for bigs.

Jarrett Allen is about to feast with James Harden in Cleveland

That's music to Allen's ears. Also, he's an athletic freak and a solid rim-runner, so there should be plenty of poster dunks and alley-oop finishes in his future. Big men thrive next to Harden, and Allen will become a much bigger factor on offense.

Harden's arrival couldn't have come at a better time. Allen had an epic 40-point, 17-point, four-block performance and followed it up with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double before his first game with his new teammate.

While not the most aggressive big man by any means, he's already proven that he can be a walking double-double and an efficient scorer. With all the attention Harden draws, he's going to have little to no opposition in the restricted area.

There were some rumors about Allen's future with the team this season. Truth be told, moving on from him would've made sense to a degree, especially after Koby Altman also moved on from Darius Garland to land Harden.

Then again, Evan Mobley's injury may have changed the team's plans. They were thin in the frontcourt even before that, and it would've been tough to find a defensive anchor or a big man who could fill in for Allen.

This might be his final shot at redemption in Cleveland. He's always great in the regular season, but struggles to stay afloat come playoff time. There will be no margin for error or room for excuses anymore, especially with Harden by his side.

Rolling the dice on the 36-year-old troublemaking guard was a major gamble. Still, there's no way to deny that he can raise this team's ceiling, and even with his high-volume shooting, he makes his teammates better.