Evan Mobley injury update gives Cavaliers much-needed clarity at perfect time

The Cleveland Cavaliers still don't really know what the new version of their team will look like at full strength. The opportunity to discover as much should be getting closer and closer. At the very least, the reloaded main core is about to get its first test run.

Cleveland has gone 3-0 since the arrival of James Harden. They have hit that mark without Evan Mobley being available. The Cavaliers star has been out with a calf injury since Jan. 28. That much is about to change, barring any major setbacks.

Spencer Davies reported: "Evan Mobley and Dean Wade are 'trending toward playing' tomorrow vs. [the Brooklyn] Nets, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said."

Should things hold pat and the Cavaliers do indeed get Mobley back in the lineup on Thursday, it will be an important first step to figuring out how all their major pieces mesh together following the trade deadline. A major deal like the Harden one shakes the foundation of any team. The more time the Cavs get to figure things out with their new star, the better.

Cavaliers can start building chemistry with their new core now that Evan Mobley is back

Midseason trades for a star do not typically lead to an NBA championship in the same season. If the Cavaliers want to buck that trend, they will need to build chemistry and learn to play with each other very quickly.

With their stair big man returning, the Cavaliers should soon get their first crack at featuring the starting lineup that should be leading this team moving forward. Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would be the crew everyone expects to start games.

Seeing that combination as the first five might take some time if the Cavaliers want to ease last year's Defensive Player of the Year back in. Perhaps Mobley starts on the bench before reassuming his spot among the starters. Either way, that time is coming and it should be exciting.

The Cavaliers are about to get a tough early test from the schedule with Harden in the mix. Key matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons are right around the corner.

Having Mobley available will give them a better sense of just how they stack up against some of the best teams in the NBA. If some of those results go in their favor, this can quickly become a very confident Cavaliers group by the time of the NBA Playoffs.