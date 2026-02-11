James Harden fully unlocking Jarrett Allen may take longer than Cavaliers fans hoped

The early returns of the James Harden era have been positive in Cleveland. So far, the team has won both of its games with the former MVP in the mix, and that's despite having little to no time to practice.

Harden's arrival is great news for Kenny Atkinson's offense. That's especially true for Jarrett Allen, a rim-running big man who's never been much of a factor on that side of the floor. However, he's never played with Harden before.

Harden is a master of the pick-and-roll, and his big men usually thrive with wide-open looks at the rim. Allen won't be the exception, but as NBA analyst Zach Lowe pointed out on his podcast, it may not happen overnight.

James Harden and Jarrett Allen will need some time to develop chemistry

"It does take a little time to develop that pick-and-roll chemistry," Lowe said. "We saw it when Harden first came to the Clippers, it took him a while for him and (Ivica Zubac) Zu to find that sort of flow together in the pick-and-roll."

The Cavs have never needed Allen to be a factor on offense. He's there to clean the glass, get the team some extra possessions with his offensive rebounding skills, and swat some shots. Anything else is a plus.

Then again, not making the most of his athleticism and high-flying skills would be a disservice to the team now that Harden is there. Once they hit it off, he's going to feast above the rim with alley-oops and poster dunks.

It's normal to see a period of adjustment whenever a team acquires a player of Harden's caliber. Someone will inevitably have to sacrifice touches, and everybody's role is likely to change, even in the slightest.

The Cavs are still in the race for a top-four seed in the playoffs, so it's not like they can afford the team to grow through its mistakes right now. That said, they need to treat every game as an opportunity to figure out what works for them now that Harden is also on the team. If they click in time for the playoffs, it'll all be worth it.

Allen's postseason disappearances have been a talking point way too often. He's been borderline unplayable on defense at times. Maybe, expanding his role as an offensive contributor would make it easier for Atkinson to get him on the court in a seven-game series.