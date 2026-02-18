James Harden's arrival elevates the Cavaliers back to where they belong

For most of the franchise's history, the national media have looked past the Cleveland Cavaliers. That's the curse of small-market teams, and only having a generational player like LeBron James managed to change that.

It took years for fans and pundits to take the Cavs seriously after LeBron left for the second time. The team rocked the league by running away with the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season, and they entered this year as a potential contender as well.

That's why, now that another future first-ballot Hall of Famer like James Harden is in the mix, it seems like the national media is paying attention again. In fact, Stephen A. Smith just listed the Cavs at fifth on his list of championship contenders, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Stephen A Smith lists his top five NBA title contenders 🏆



1. Thunder

2. Pistons

3. Knicks

4. Nuggets

5. Cavs



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Oj3ibHuMOh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2026

James Harden's presence brings respect and recognition to Cleveland

The discourse around Harden has changed a lot throughout his career. He's obviously no longer considered a top-tier player who can drop 50 points a night and single-handedly lead a team to the playoffs.

That said, his talent and offensive prowess are still undeniable and relevant. He was playing at an All-Star level before the trade, and he hasn't missed a beat since he joined forces with Donovan Mitchell in The Land.

Of course, Harden comes with plenty of baggage. He has a history of questionable behavior off the court and making life difficult once he decides that he no longer wants to be on a team. He's also fallen short in the postseason way too many times.

Still, none of that should matter right now.

Trading for Harden was about much more than just the player himself; it was about sending a message. The Cavs proved that they're open for business and willing to go the extra mile to make sure Mitchell has the supporting cast he needs to get to the next level.

That may not happen this season, but this also opens up multiple avenues for the offseason. Just like the national media, free agents will have to take the Cavaliers seriously when it's time to find a new home.

The Cavs hadn't been an appealing free agent destination since LeBron's departure. And even though Harden's prime is behind him, he clearly still has plenty of draw in the league. Love him or hate him, people will be watching.