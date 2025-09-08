Cavaliers can only laugh as Knicks' desperate move reportedly fails

The New York Knicks entered the NBA offseason with depleted depth. They were relentlessly linked to Ben Simmons, who was supposed to offer them one last boost to that department. The former All-Star did not have much interested in that, according to the recent rumors that have come out.

Marc Stein dropped his latest round of rumor mill murmurings on Monday. One of the biggest stories in that report had to do with the Knicks and Simmons.

Stein wrote, "The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on. ... Boston and New York, I'm told, expressed the most serious interest in Simmons this summer."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to be getting a good kick out of watching the oversized point guard turn down their main competition in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. Simmons was reportedly hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum entering the summer.

Cavaliers continue to hold massive edge over Knicks in depth department

Depth is one of the biggest selling points as to why the Cavaliers are most people's favorites heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Even now, that depth is already slated to do key work for Cleveland.

Darius Garland will be afforded patience in his recovery from toe surgery due to the strong options the Cavaliers have behind him. Max Strus, who is expected to be out until December, has De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson who can immediately step in and fill the void.

Despite missing two key rotational pieces, the Cavaliers should still have the luxury of going deep off the bench early in the season too. Kenny Atkinson has no real reason to shy away from a strategy that brought him a 64-win campaign with Cleveland last season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks needed to scavenge the market to add a couple of playable options in Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson this offseason. That remains where the team is standing pat after reportedly being turned down by Simmons.

Stefan Bondy even reported that the 29-year-old is considering retirement as his next move, rather than accepting a minimum to join the Knicks. A tough blow for a team still looking to fill that roster spot before training camp.

https://t.co/zVmc0H4Vz2



Sources: Knicks among teams interested in Ben Simmons, who is also weighing whether he wants to continue playing — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) September 3, 2025

Granted, the Cavaliers are also in search of a 14th man on the roster. However, for Cleveland, that spot is a luxury they can afford to be calculated with.

For the Knicks, it is a necessity to find one more playable piece with that move. The Cavaliers could not imagine being in those desperate circumstances.