Kenny Atkinson can’t afford to change bold strategy amid Cavaliers injuries

Kenny Atkinson proved to favor deeper bench lineups in his first season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with the options shrinking around him, the Cavaliers coach must continue to double down on that strategy.

This was something brought up by Danny Cunningham during a recent episode of the Locked on Cavs podcast. The Cavaliers reporter discussed some of the less obvious names who could be rotational candidates past the obvious nine-man group that was projected.

Cunningham said, "Maybe this means some Craig Porter Jr. ... Maybe this means a little bit of Tyrese Proctor. But ultimately, I think that nine to 10 guys is where Kenny Atkinson is going to want to be as far as the rotation goes at all times."

Keeping minutes low was a main factor for the Cavaliers reporter in his analysis. Cunningham is on the money with that one. Considering the amount of players who will be donning wine and gold in 2025-26 that present injury concerns, lessening the load will be a much-need strategy for Atkinson.

Cavaliers injuries only reaffirm Kenny Atkinson should go deep off the bench

The Cavaliers head coach is likely to start the new NBA season without his starting point guard, Darius Garland. Atkinson even preached patience for the road to recovery for his offensive star.

Max Strus is confirmed out until a projected return some time in December. Another intense offseason workout led to the Cavaliers sharpshooter needing surgery to repair a fractured foot.

Being without two key contributors should warrant a tightening of the rotation, right? Well, no, not at all. It should actually be the complete opposite for the Cavaliers.

Those two key rotational pieces are far from the only major players who will be relied upon in 2025-26 that present injury concerns. Overworking the others in wake of the two injuries already plaguing the Cavaliers is a recipe for disaster.

Larry Nance Jr. and Lonzo Ball are just a couple of the other names who immediately stick out as players who have struggled with their health in the past. Running guys like that into the ground will only leave the Cavaliers vulnerable and incomplete once the NBA Playoffs come around.

Fans in Cleveland are dreaming of championship contention in 2025-26. For those hopes to come to fruition, they will need all the capable bodies they can get in April.

Dropping a couple of less meaningful regular season results in favor of preserving the rotation for the postseason is a must. Atkinson should know that and should not shy away from continuing to do what he does as the Cavaliers' bench boss.