Jaylon Tyson role with Cavaliers just unexpectedly grew

Injuries create opportunity. While no one in Cleveland will be celebrating the Jones fracture in the left foot for Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson will certainly be positioned to benefit from the unfortunate news like no other.

It was approximated by Shams Charania that Strus will miss around three to four months for the Cleveland Cavaliers after surgery to repair his foot. That would leave the Cavaliers without their sharpshooting wing until, in all likelihood, December.

A spot in the starting lineup is slated to be open ahead of Cavaliers training camp with Strus' expected absence. Some would immediately argue that De'Andre Hunter should be poised to fill that position.

However, shifting Hunter to the second unit is what allowed him to flourish with the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers would be wise to not tamper with a proven formula. As such, Tyson should have his opportunity to immediately elevate himself before the beginning of the new NBA season.

Cavaliers' opportunity is knocking loudly for Jaylon Tyson

A while back, Danny Cunningham discussed how Tyson would be guaranteed an opportunity for a breakout season with the Cavaliers due to the injury troubles the team always faces. Who would have thought that would prove to be true so quickly?

With Strus and Darius Garland both expected to be absent early on, Tyson suddenly finds himself bumped up at least two spots in the rotation. At bare minimum, if the Cavaliers wing was expected to be around the 11th spot, that now makes him at least the ninth man.

However, things are not as simple as that. Given the positional factor here, Tyson could go as high as the starting five if all goes in the young Cavalier's favor.

Team insider Chris Fedor was not shy about discussing the opportunity in a recent mailbag. Fedor did project Dean Wade as the fifth starter while Strus is out. However, there is enough reason to believe that could change.

Fedor wrote, "[Kenny] Atkinson likes Tyson. He believes in him. At some point, Atkinson would like to see Tyson alongside the Core Four — Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. ... Tyson will get his chance. It’s on him to prove he’s ready."

If the Cavaliers do not look externally to address the wing depth, Tyson is poised to have his moment. Fans in Cleveland who are dreaming of a championship can only hope the former first-round pick can make the most of it.