Cavaliers dealt heavy blow before training camp even begins

With Cleveland Cavaliers training camp rapidly approaching, Max Strus will be a notable absence from the team after the latest news from Shams Charania. The injury bug has already struck the Cavaliers ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

Charania wrote on Twitter/X, "Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot sustained during recent offseason workout and will miss approximately 3 to 4 months."

The projected recovery period offered by the NBA insider means Strus would be expected back in late November, in the earliest of scenarios. A more likely return would be some time in December.

The Cavaliers are already expected to be without Darius Garland to start the season. The absence of Strus, another key contributor in Cleveland's rotation during 2024-25, will force the Cavaliers to put their depth to the test early in the new campaign.

Max Strus injury leaves Cleveland scrambling for answers

With the 2025-26 schedule already announced for the Cavaliers, there is a good approximation to be made about the amount of games this injury recovery should cost Strus. It will be a significant portion in either the best or worst case scenario.

In a timeline closer to that of 3 months to recover, Strus would miss about 20 games to start the year. If the outlook stretches to be more aligned with the 4 month recovery, that number could jump upward of 30 games missed for the Cavaliers sharpshooter.

In either case, Strus' presence will be missed. The six-year veteran averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during 25.5 minutes per game for the Cavaliers in 50 regular-season games played last season. Strus shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 29-year-old was an easy player to plug into any lineup due to the value that his shooting and all-around willingness to do the little things on the court brought. This will now push the pressure towards those behind him on the depth chart to fill that void.

Soon-to-be second-year forward Jaylon Tyson immediately stands out as a player who will now jump up in the pecking order off the bench. The opportunity to have a breakout campaign is there for Tyson's taking.

Similarly to Garland, the Cavaliers will want to encourage patience here. Strus is a player this roster will need to have properly healthy once the 2026 NBA Playoffs come around.