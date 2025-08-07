Kenny Atkinson made his stance on Darius Garland injury crystal clear

The biggest swing factor in what the Cleveland Cavaliers prove themselves capable of in 2025-26 will be the health of Darius Garland. That is why many will be discouraged in what Chris Fedor had to say about the situation behind the scenes.

The Cavaliers insider referenced a conversation he had with Kenny Atkinson on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast. When Fedor asked if Cleveland's head coach was 'anticipating Darius being ready for training camp,' the answer was no.

Atkinson told the Cavaliers reporter that these decisions are not up to him. They are up to Garland and the training staff. Those comments do not scream a glowing endorsement of positivity surrounding the Garland injury.

Fedor also passed along that Atkinson said not only does he not expect his point guard to be available for the start of camp, but that he would encourage Garland to take his time with the injury. That is the right call from the Cavaliers head coach.

Cavaliers can afford to wait for Darius Garland's return

The Cavaliers invested in Lonzo Ball as a replacement for Ty Jerome. If Garland is forced to miss time at the start of the year, the former Chicago Bulls guard can act as the temporary replacement for him as well.

Alternatively, Cleveland can also turn to Donovan Mitchell to execute the point guard role until Garland is back at 100 percent. The Cavaliers star is certainly a gifted offensive talent who can reliably hold the fort in that department if needed.

The Cavaliers can still utilize the 14th spot on their roster to bring in some extra insurance, if they feel it is necessary. Adding a veteran presence like Malcolm Brogdon would go a long way to minimizing any remaining concerns that could be had here.

The point is this: Garland is far too valuable to be needlessly risking his long-term health at training camp, or in the early stages of the regular season. The 2026 NBA Playoffs will be the stage that defines this upcoming season for the Cavaliers.

Without Garland, they will not be able to live up to the expectations that 2025-26 will bring. The ability to maximize the offense, and execute in the late stages of the ball game, will be pivotal to playoff success.

The Cavaliers lost both Game 1 and Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers in the second round after getting significantly outplayed in the fourth quarter. Those are the moments when Garland will make the difference for Cleveland.

Fedor said Atkinson and his staff will not rush Garland. They will take the 'cautious approach,' which is ultimately the right one.