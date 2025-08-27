Cavaliers set up for letdown with final offseason move after latest rumors

Optimistic fans in Cleveland have let their imaginations run wild regarding what the team may do with the 14th spot and a solid group of veterans still available. The problem here is that the Cleveland Cavaliers front office have plenty of financial obstacles preventing them from a true game-changer.

Jake Fischer did a great job catching everyone up on the latest rumor mill murmurings regarding some of the remaining decisions that teams around the league still need to make. The Cavaliers had their spot in that report.

The heavy burden of the second apron was expected to loom large on Cleveland's decision of what to do with the 14th spot on the roster. The NBA insider explained the result of that burden will lead the Cavaliers to a place where fans may have little opportunity for celebration of the coming decision.

Fischer wrote, "Cleveland also has two open roster spots themselves, but the Cavaliers are expected to leave their 15th spot open given their hefty luxury tax bill. Sources say Cleveland is likely to attempt to sign a 14th player on a non-guaranteed contract because of those tax concerns."

Cavaliers could face troubles luring in trusted veteran option

With the Cavaliers' depth already a standout quality of the 2025-26 roster, there was never an overwhelming need to do anything glamorous with the final spot that Cleveland needs to fill for next season. That obviously works in their favor significantly.

What would be appealing out of the qualities involving any 14th man on the roster would be a veteran leader, and perhaps even an insurance policy for the unreliable health risks that come with their current lead guard rotation of Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball.

If the Cavaliers are planning on getting a little creative with the type of money they will hand out to the 14th man, some of the higher tier of veterans remaining may be a little more difficult to secure. Cleveland may even miss out on that group altogether.

What could even come as a result of this is someone like Nae'qwan Tomlin being elevated from his current two-way deal to a standard NBA contract. This was always a likely path for what the Cavaliers could do with that spot.

Tomlin played well in Vegas. The Cavaliers forward averaged 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in five appearances at summer league.

Signing Tomlin to fill that final spot would allow the Cavaliers the financial flexibility they desire, plus the ability to secure someone who could eventually become a rotational player. It would be a calculated decision, just not one that could create the highest level of excitement among fans.