Koby Altman risked it all — including his reputation — for James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off one of the most surprising moves in recent trade deadline history, and that's a lot to say. Not many people had them in James Harden's radar, and especially not moving on from Darius Garland.

Garland was a fan favorite and, more importantly, a homegrown talent. Also, Koby Altman and the front office had repeatedly stated that they were fully committed to him and trying to win with their famous core four.

Even so, whenever a player of James Harden's caliber becomes available, you have to take a chance. That's why Altman pulled the trigger on this deal, even knowing that it might cost him his reputation -- and perhaps even his job.

Koby Altman knows the James Harden trade can make him look bad

“We wish Darius nothing but the best,” Altman said. “Obviously, he’s going to a top-flight organization that’s thrilled to have him playing on an incredible stage… [he’ll] probably make me look bad a few years from now. But that’s all good.”

Those are the words of a man who's 100 percent committed to making a championship run right now. He knows the clock is ticking for a 36-year-old Harden, and Donovan Mitchell's contract extension talks also loom large.

The Cavs' championship window will not be open as long with Harden by comparison to Garland. However, it might now be a little more open. If that means jeopardizing the future to go all-in in the present, so be it.

Garland is a good player with the potential to be great. Perhaps he'll break out as a perennial All-Star now that he won't have to share touches in the backcourt with another ball-dominant scoring guard like Donovan Mitchell.

Then again, the fact that the Cavs pulled the plug on him all of a sudden might also hint at other issues. He's struggled to stay healthy for most of his career, and maybe the Cavs didn't trust his ability to shake off his lower-body injuries in the long run. Maybe, just maybe, this was as good as it would get with him, and -- believe it or not -- their last chance to sell high.

It's hard to judge trades at first glance. There's too much information and too many moving pieces, and things are only as good or as bad as they seem on paper. Will time prove him right? Or will he look foolish and become the Cavs' Nico Harrison?