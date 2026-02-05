Cavaliers fans are seriously underselling how good the James Harden trade looks

Five years ago, trading for James Harden would've instantly turned any team into an NBA championship contender. That may not be the case in 2026, and his arrival in Cleveland has drawn mixed reviews.

While some Cleveland Cavaliers acknowledge that he can still play at an All-Star level, others were saddened to watch Darius Garland go. More than that, trading a 26-year-old for a 36-year-old doesn't sound like smart business.

While those are valid concerns, they seem to forget that Harden was playing at an elite level before the trade. More than that, he brings much more to the table than Garland, even at this point in each of their respective careers.

James Harden is an upgrade for the Cavs in almost every aspect

For starters, the fact that the Cavs swapped one of their core players for a guy who's 10 years older and has jumped teams over and over speaks volumes about Garland's health. Clearly, the Cavs didn't feel confident with him as a long-term piece.

As such, Harden's age should no longer be a concern. Even at 36, he's been much more durable than Garland, and if Garland's body wasn't going to hold up for much longer anyway, why not make the most of a two-year window with a player who's a better scorer, playmaker, and has more experience?

He's also a better fit next to Donovan Mitchell. He's going to allow him to play much more comfortably off the ball, and his ability to get to the free-throw line will also help this team in crunch-time situations.

Granted, Harden doesn't play defense and has a long list of postseason shortcomings, but so did Garland. And as good a player as Garland is, we're talking about one of the most dominant scorers of all time, a guy who's averaging 25.4 points per game in his 17th season and someone who dropped 55 points earlier this season.

Last but not least, trading for Harden gives this team the poison pill they may need at one point down the road. If things don't work out or they believe that Donovan Mitchell won't sign a contract extension, then Harden will be nothing more than a short-term rental and a blip on their radar.

No harm, no foul, and the table is set for a full-scale rebuild. With Garland, they would've been on the hook for nearly $100 million over the next two years.