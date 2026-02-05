Cavaliers' trade deadline can only be graded one way

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off one of the most surprising moves in recent NBA history. Against all odds and in almost no time, they managed to get a disgruntled James Harden away from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of course, losing Darius Garland was a steep price to pay, but it might be worth it. Also, with the team acquiring Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, two of the most sought-after trade targets in the league, they proved to be all-in and serious about competing right now.

More than that, the Cavs improved their roster while also shedding a significant amount of money to get closer to moving under the second apron. That's why, as reported by ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks on X, this trade deadline can only be graded with an A+.

Cavaliers deserve plenty of credit for their trade deadline maneuvers

Per Marks, the Cavs lowered their tax bill from $165 million all the way to $65 million. They did so in a matter of a couple of days, all while acquiring three players who can propel their championship aspirations this season.

Granted, some might argue that swapping a 26-year-old with someone who's ten years older isn't smart business, and that's right to a degree. Nevertheless, even this version of James Harden can raise this team's ceiling and floor much more than 26-year-old Darius Garland could.

Garland was a fan favorite and a homegrown star, but he also came with major risks. His lower-body injuries were a recurring issue, and his salary was a long-term concern for a financially-savvy front office looking for some versatility.

The Cavs are now in a position to make a run at another big name in the offseason (hello, LeBron James?), all while having two elite scorers who can make the team a much more appealing destination than it was one week ago.

Moreover, even if it doesn't work, getting out of Garland's contract would give this team an avenue to hit the reset button earlier. If Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to sign a contract extension, they can pull the plug sooner. Mitchell's departure would've led to a rebuild anyway, so they're now covered to face that possibility.

The Cavs had already pulled off something similar when they acquired De'Andre Hunter last season. Now, this may have been their magnum opus, and as much heat as they've gotten, they also deserve their flowers now.