Donovan Mitchell just swung an indirect jab at Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell has a new partner in crime. For the first time in his career, he's going to play side by side with someone who, like him, can explode for 30 or 40 on any given night, all while taking most playmaking duties off his hands.

Getting James Harden in 2026 doesn't move the needle as much as it would've done five or six years ago, but he's still James Harden. And, given their familiarity and previous workouts as Adidas athletes, Mitchell most definitely had a say in this transaction.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to hear the Mitchell is fully on board with this new era in Cavs basketball. However, he may have had a bit of a Freudian slip in his latest statement, as he indirectly admitted that he's much higher on his new partnership than his old one with Darius Garland.

Donovan Mitchell may have accidentally shared his true feelings about Darius Garland

“Our ceiling is definitely higher when you have a guy like James Harden. He brings scoring, playmaking, and experience from playoff games and the NBA Finals. Our goal is to try to get it done now,” Mitchell said, per Cavs insider Chris Fedor.

While this didn't sound intentional and he most definitely didn't want to take a shot at his former teammate, the phrase is pretty self-explanatory. He didn't think they were a championship-caliber team with Garland and him in the backcourt, and he does now.

Losing Garland was emotional to some fans. He was a homegrown talent who became a two-time All-Star in Cleveland, and some still had hopes for him. Injuries, postseason shortcomings, and playoff meltdowns, however, made this partnership way too risky to continue doubling down on.

Trading a 26-year-old for a 36-year-old is rarely wise business. Also, Harden doesn't have a long history of playoff success, so it's easy to see why some fans and analysts might still not be sold on this move.

That said, the Cavs might feel like their window is closing, and they pulled off this trade to make the most of it while they can still make a championship run. Maybe it's short-sighted and bold, and maybe it'll backfire, but this proves that they truly believe Donovan Mitchell can lead them all the way.

Now, with a future first-ballot Hall of Famer getting the ball up the court and working his magic in the pick-and-roll, it looks like Mitchell feels the same way.