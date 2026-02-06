Cavaliers’ James Harden trade didn’t just come from the front office

Back in 2022, when the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, fans and analysts alike speculated about Darius Garland's future. While some liked the pairing, there were just too many red flags to ignore.

Both were undersized, and neither was a good defender. And with Garland looking like a rising star, having another ball-dominant guard by his side could've hurt his development. Even so, the Cavs shut down all talk about a potential trade, and they rolled together for a little over three seasons.

However, as much as the front office kept doubling down on their core four, most people didn't feel the same way. According to Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, that even includes Mitchell, who reportedly pushed the front office to trade Garland for James Harden.

Donovan Mitchell asked the Cavs to trade for James Harden

“Two league sources also said Mitchell specifically wanted Harden, who is 6-foot-5, durable and comfortable as a pass-first point guard," read the report.

For starters, this proves is that, contrary to what they said, Garland and Mitchell may not have enjoyed playing together that much. This is unsurprising, as reports stated that Garland's camp would push for a trade if Mitchell signed a contract extension.

Garland's stalled development, defensive miscues, and lack of availability were frustrating. So, it's easy to understand why a competitive All-Star carrying the weight of a franchise on his shoulders would want more help for a change.

Mitchell has faced plenty of backlash for never getting out of the second round of the playoffs. His contract extension -- or lack thereof -- continues to be a talking point, so this may have been his last resort to get the monkey off his back in Cleveland. If it doesn't work, he may not want to stay with the team.

This is a cruel business, and it's never about what you did as much as it is about what you can do in the present and the future. The fact that the Cavs willingly gave up on Garland says that they're a) committed to Mitchell for the long run and b) didn't trust him to stay healthy.

It's always a shame to watch a homegrown player leave, and perhaps getting a player who's a decade older might not be the best return. Then again, all teams sometimes have to make bold moves to appease their franchise players.