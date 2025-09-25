Kenny Atkinson is already pouring fuel on the fire of Evan Mobley’s leap hype

One subject never failed to elude the interests of the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans throughout the entire offseason: the Evan Mobley leap. When an opportunity arose for Kenny Atkinson to discuss his rising star, the Cavaliers coach did nothing to get in the way of that hype.

Atkinson told the media, "You noticed how much stronger he's gotten. ... You can just sense that he is ready to make another jump. ... There's a confidence brewing here that maybe we haven't seen before. ... There's another level coming ... and you're gonna see when the season starts."

The Cavaliers head coach pointed to a key factor that those paying attention have not missed during the offseason. Mobley's added strength had Cleveland riled up earlier in the summer when photos of the All-Star big man emerged, showcasing a much bigger version of the star than was remembered.

Cavaliers media day is just a few sleeps away. That will take place on Sep. 29. It should offers fans in Cleveland a proper look at these developments. If Atkinson is on the money with his assessment, the hopes of a championship this season are not going to fade any time soon.

Mobley’s development is already a focal point before Cavaliers training camp begins

There is a lot of pressure for Mobley this season. Most are under the belief that if the Cavaliers are truly going to be challengers for an NBA championship in 2025-26, the Cavaliers big man needs to emerge as the team's best player by the end of the campaign.

Atkinson did not say that much of Mobley, but it was clear there is a firm belief in his star power forward having another career year with the Cavaliers. The expectation will be for that to come on the offensive end of the court.

With Darius Garland expected to miss the start of the new season, the Cavaliers will have the perfect opportunity to allow Mobley a chance to spread his wings and experiment with what he can do offensively. Cleveland should not back down from that strategy, even if it means a rough night on that end every now and again.

Mobley is already one of the best defensive players on the planet. The Cavaliers have a known commodity on that side of the court.

Offensively, his ceiling is still a big question mark. If Atkinson is to be believed, the Cavaliers will get answers as to what an improved Mobley will bring in the upcoming season.