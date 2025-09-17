Media day will give Cavaliers perfect first peek at Evan Mobley’s major evolution

Evan Mobley made headlines earlier in the offseason with one simple picture from his vacation that showcased a much stronger physique than what the Cleveland Cavaliers would have recalled from the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Media day will show everyone just how real those were.

Evan Mobley looks JACKED on vacation rn, the league is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/05GK9QE5Ne — 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 (@ferretallen) August 8, 2025

It's tough to not look at moments like these and let imaginations run wild, envisioning the progress that can be had on the basketball court. This would be especially true during a relatively quiet offseason, and one that held even more silence for a financially-pressed Cavaliers team.

Sep. 29 will be media day for Cleveland. That is less than two weeks away for the Cavaliers at this point.

That environment will set the stage for a proper look at whether the photo in question had favorable camera angles and lighting, or whether there really will be a beefed up Mobley arriving for his fifth season in the NBA. The Cavaliers and all of their fans will unquestionably be hoping it is the latter.

Cavaliers eager to see how Evan Mobley’s offseason work translates to the floor

Media day should serve as the sneak preview for Mobley's evolution. If what is being anticipated does turn out to be a reality, then there is plenty of reason for excitement. Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavs discussed what a stronger Cavaliers big man could mean for this season.

Cunningham said, "Last year, when media happened and we all convened, Evan looked like he had put on weight. He looked like a guy that was bigger and stronger than the year before. If he noticeably looks bigger this year, that's going to be a really, really good sign for things to come."

What followed from that moment which the Cavaliers reporter discussed was Mobley's best season as an NBA pro. The Cavaliers big man averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game, shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

That resulted in his first All-Star selection and Defensive Player of the Year trophy. A repeat of history would be a welcomed sight.

The Cavaliers will be looking for that first glimpse to translate to a strong training camp. Cleveland fans will get their best initial looks at the practical progress during the preseason, hopefully as early as Tuesday, Oct. 7, against the Chicago Bulls.

The next major step in Mobley's on-court evolution would be seeing growth from him as an offensive hub. The Cavaliers All-Star needs to be more dependable in scenarios when the ball is dumped off to him, and a bucket is required.

Seeing a version of Mobley who is once again stronger and more confident would certainly aid in those desires. Media day will offer the first chance to build the expectations towards that future.