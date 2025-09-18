Evan Mobley must embrace difficult transformation to make Cavaliers unstoppable

If the Cleveland Cavaliers could wish for one thing in the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, it would be a championship. A realistic way of making that goal more attainable would be seeing Evan Mobley consistently going downhill towards the basket.

Mobley made a ton of strides offensively last season, and the Cavaliers star should only be poised for more. The consistency in this department will be a focal point which Kenny Atkinson and company should be trying to hammer home throughout the entire campaign.

Mobley showcased some serious gains earlier in the offseason, getting everyone in Cleveland jacked up about the potential of what even more added strength can do for his game. The ability to reliably put his head down and attack should be one of those things.

Evan Mobley's leap can take Cavaliers offense to new heights

Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavs addressed the matter on a recent episode revolving around questions which will define the upcoming season for Cleveland. The Cavaliers reporter believed this was the area which was most important in Mobley taking a major step forward.

Cunningham said, "He's become a better player when he's got the ball at the elbow and he can just go score. He does that better than when he first got into the league. ... It's taken Evan one or two more dribbles to get to his spot than you would like to see it take."

Mobley attacking defenses relentlessly and with conviction would not only help him, but those around him. The Cavaliers All-Star tied a career high in assists per game last season with 3.2. Putting defenses into vulnerable positions with his downhill efforts would only create more openings.

Mobley has shown a solid ability to move the basketball from the big man spot. No one is going to mistake him for a Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Alperen Sengun any time soon. However, the opportunities for the Cavaliers to take advantage will be there.

Cleveland, as currently constructed, are quite dependent on Darius Garland unlocking the best version of the team on offense. Having Mobley take another step forward as a downhill threat would give the Cavaliers more flexibility and variance.

It would also provide extra safety measures in the instances of Garland potentially missing time at crucial moments of the season. History has shown that concern is a repetitive one.

Mobley is still only scratcing the surface of the NBA pro he can be at 24 years old. With the Cavaliers closely watching for another leap from their big man, this would be a tremendous development.