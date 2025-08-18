Evan Mobley's must-see body transformation will be massive for the Cavaliers

The biggest body transformation of the 2025 offseason that everyone has been eager to discuss is that of Luka Doncic slimming his physique for the Los Angeles Lakers. Evan Mobley has now entered the chat as a strong challenger to the crown of the most wowing new NBA body.

Evan Mobley looks JACKED on vacation rn, the league is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/05GK9QE5Ne — 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 (@ferretallen) August 8, 2025

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were quick to catch wind of a photo with the star big man on vacation where he looked absolutely ripped. Imaginations about the impact this could have for the team will quickly run wild with seeing the great shape which Mobley is in.

The topic of Mobley's added muscle even made its way to The Athletic's NBA Daily podcast. Andrew Schlecht, Alex Speers, and Dave DuFour could not help but gush over Mobley's impressive stature.

"He looks like he plays in the NFL," DuFour commented. "Where did this come from? Okay guys, I know NBA drug testing is not really the most stringent, but we got to check this guy. This is amazing. ... Man, crazy shoulders."

Evan Mobley’s new frame could unlock another level for the Cavaliers

It should be important to know the tone in which the members of the podcast spoke when discussing the drug testing was very playful. They were certainly kidding around and there was no ill intent behind those comments.

Schlecht jokingly compared the situation to when Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a ripped photo in a previous offseason. The Thunder star was quickly forced to answer questions at his door.

In all seriousness, the focus here would be on what the improved body can do for both Mobley, and the Cavaliers as a whole. The hopes of a championship in Cleveland will certainly be fueled just a little bit more from seeing their star big man committing to some offseason improvements.

The Cavaliers made Mobley a focal point in this offseason with how they constructed the roster. Getting a version of the All-Star big man who is even better than last year would be an immediate validation of their commitment.

The boosted strength that could be on display from the Defensive Player of the Year should give him an excellent shot of pushing for that individual award once more. It could also offer an added ability to finish even more confidently in the paint.

With a championship in sight, and the need to win one in the immediate future clear, anything to boost the confidence of all those in Cleveland is massive. The weight which Mobley can carry with his beefed-up shoulders should be too.