Evan Mobley's unique movement has other elite defenders dreaming of being him

Evan Mobley is one of the most complete defenders the game of basketball has seen for quite some time. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man has mobility rarely seen in someone of his stature, making him an imposing obstacle to try and conquer when forced to match up against the elite defensive star.

Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon recently compiled a list of the eight best defenders in the NBA on the Game Theory Podcast. Mobley did not top the list, instead, coming in at the fourth spot. However, the pair did have high praise for the Cavaliers star.

"What makes Mobley, to me, so special is just the fluidity with which he moves," Vecenie stated. "He moves unlike any other seven-footer, realistically. The ability to flip his hips, to slide his feet laterally, ... Evan Mobley is so fluid that I do think he moves like a wing."

Vecenie brought up other defenders like Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, who have been discussed as stars who have fluidity. However, the podcast host noted even those two pale in comparison to Mobley's real-life deliverables of that defensive aspect in his extensive arsenal.

Evan Mobley's transformative defense allows Cavaliers unfair advantage

The Cavaliers rising star received further praise from Vecenie for his footwork, dexterity, the usage of his length, and his IQ as undeniably strong defensive qualities. Simon added how elite Mobley's 'ground coverage' was as a part of making him special on that end.

One of the biggest selling points of his game ahead of his 2021 NBA Draft was a lot of what had been discussed by the pair here. Mobley's mobility was a strong reason regarding his deservedness of being a top five pick in his class.

Not only has the former third overall pick delivered on that defensive upside early, but Mobley has also proven capable of adding muscle without losing what makes him special. His presence alone gives the Cavaliers such a safe floor when guarding opposing teams.

The only real competition to be had on that side of the court is Victor Wembanyama, as evidenced by last year's race for the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award. While no one will argue who the superior rim protector is, Mobley has a strong case for being the more capable big on the switch.

That ability has been crucial towards allowing him to operate alongside Jarrett Allen as the four, and without him as the strength has been added over the years. This is only Mobley scratching the surface of what he can be at the NBA level too.

As long as the Cavaliers big man is in the league, Mobley should be in constant contention for any and every defensive accolades the league has to offer.