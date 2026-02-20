Kendrick Perkins endears himself to Cavaliers fans with LeBron James stance

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit the ground running in the James Harden era. Kenny Atkinson's team has been an absolute juggernaut on offense, with even Jarrett Allen showing more aggression and becoming a factor.

Adding Keon Ellis has also given them another versatile defender and a relentless backcourt presence. Evan Mobley is back on the court, and this team looks like a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

That's why the national media has changed its tone about the Cavaliers. That includes former Cavs big man Kendrick Perkins, who recently urged LeBron James to end his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers and head back home.

Kendrick Perkins urges LeBron James to go back to Cleveland next season

"If you're LeBron, you don't want to go on this big farewell tour in a Lakers uniform. I wanna see you back in the crib, I wanna see you back in Cleveland," Perkins said on ESPN's 'Get Up.' "...James Harden and Donovan Mitchell have already pitched to the front office that they want Bron back in Cleveland."

Perkins stated that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are the faces of the Lakers, so there's no need for James to wear out his welcome in California. He's going to be a free agent, and money shouldn't be an issue for a player who's made nearly $600 million in NBA salary alone.

James has been tight-lipped about his plans for the future, but it's hard to believe he's going to retire without a farewell tour. Even if he has admitted that the end is near, there's just no way he's going out without a proper sendoff.

The Cavaliers made a bold move when they traded for Harden. Not many teams would've given up on a homegrown All-Star to acquire a guy who's a decade older and has a history of jumping ship when things get tough.

That speaks volumes about their hopes and expectations for this team in the next couple of years. The Cavs will likely be extremely aggressive in improving the team in the offseason, and bringing James back would raise their ceiling even further.

LeBron may not be the best player in the world anymore, but he's always had multiple players gravitate around him. There should be no shortage of free agents eager to join forces with him in his final season, especially if this team continues to play this way.