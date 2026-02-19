Donovan Mitchell holds all the cards as pressure packed offseason awaits Cavaliers

There is still a lot of important basketball left to be played in the 2025-26 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the modern era, it will be one of the most important stretches for any Cavs team that has not featured LeBron James on the roster. All of that has to do with Donovan Mitchell.

The former Utah Jazz guard is the biggest star that has found his way to Cleveland in the post-LeBron era. Now, the name of the game has become keeping Mitchell right where he is.

2025-26 is the second-last guaranteed year under contract for the Cavaliers star, with 2027-28 featuring a player option that could end with Mitchell testing the waters of free agency, should he desire that route. This means a new deal will officially be on the table for him during the summer.

Mitchell becomes extension eligible on July 7. If the Cavaliers do not make an impressive in-season pitch with their playoff results, that will suddenly become a massive date to circle on the offseason calendar for Koby Altman and the franchise.

Cleveland will be at Donovan Mitchell's mercy in the summer

Mitchell is not the type of star who can be outright caught demanding his front office makes a certain move for him. His messaging in the media are typically that of focusing on what he can control on the court. Despite that, this is a situation that creates pressure without words needing to be said.

Let's play doomsday doctor for a second here and get a diagnosis on a worst-case scenario.

What if the Cavaliers don't reach the heights many believe they are capable of with James Harden? What if Cleveland flames out before even reaching an Eastern Conference Finals again?

Now, despite your best efforts, the results have not followed suit. Your franchise star is sitting there without having seen any significant traction towards winning a championship in Cleveland. At that point, Mitchell is 29 years old — right in the middle of his prime — and has a big gaping hole in his trophy case that is desperately waiting to be filled.

Is there incentive to commit long-term?

If the argument is no, then the Cavaliers would need to move even more abruptly than they did before the trade deadline. The beginning of free agency would guarantee them a shot to make, at least, a LeBron-sized addition to showcase their commitment to Mitchell and his timeline.

Of course, James would be the talk of the town in the short-term, but Mitchell still gets a better chance at a title in the process. Then, the extension date arrives and the Cavaliers should have added comfort about where negotiations go.

The Cavs clearly know how important July 7 is. Their deadline efforts would not have been what they were otherwise. It just might not be enough by summertime. The fireworks of the in-season moves could be one-upped by the offseason in the process.