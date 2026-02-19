LeBron James has $75 million reason to seriously consider a Cleveland return

Trading Darius Garland to get James Harden was a bold and odd move. However, it was one that gave the team some financial wiggle room in the next couple of years. They can now focus on getting James Harden and Donovan Mitchell to sign contract extensions.

However, that's not going to be their only offseason priority. LeBron James will be a free agent again, and with all the buzz surrounding his potentially final season and a homecoming, they need to make sure he heads back home.

Notably, money shouldn't be an issue there. Even with the Cavs' tough salary cap situation, James will be finely compensated for his services. According to Cleveland radio host Anthony Lima, he could get a massive payday for the streaming rights of his farewell tour.

LeBron James is looking at a massive payday for his farewell tour

"I talked to a few execs in media world about how much LeBron could get for the rights to his farewell tour in a streaming bidding war," Lima wrote on X. "Was told $40-75 million. So yes, he could play for vet minimum next year on a title contender and still get compensation for his value."

A camera crew has been following James closely this season, but it doesn't seem like this will be the end of the line for him. A homecoming looks like a fitting end to his career, especially given how much he's always loved those Hollywood-like storylines.

James could simply sign for the veteran's minimum while still cashing in on a massive check for a documentary covering his final season. Also, he's worth over a billion and has already made $581 million in NBA salary alone, according to Spotrac.

If he truly wants to be in Cleveland, money shouldn't be a factor at all.

As things stand now, Spotrac projects the Cavaliers to be $94 million over the salary cap, the third-worst mark in the league. That's not going to prevent them from extending their own stars, but Koby Altman will have to work some magic to sign other players.

James should have several suitors for his services in what will most likely be his final season as a professional basketball player. With Mitchell and Harden by his side, back in the somewhat easier Eastern Conference, he should think twice before passing up on a chance to walk away as a champion with his hometown team.