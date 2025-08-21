Cavaliers are sitting on a breakout favorite and the league has no idea

The Cleveland Cavaliers have be lauded for their incredible depth, serving as a major discussion point as to why they have been pegged as the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Lost in the shuffle of that admiration is a prominent candidate for a breakout in 2025-26, Jaylon Tyson.

Tyson had a quiet rookie season in 2024-25, drawing little attention from those outside of Cleveland. That is exactly why his emergence in the upcoming campaign will be the shock that the rest of the NBA does not see coming.

The second-year forward was brought up as one of the most interesting players heading into 2025-26 on an episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. Mike Lucas had plenty of reasoning as to why following Tyson's second season should demand everyone's curiosity.

"He was too good to be in the summer league," Lucas said of Tyson. "His skill set, his physicality, his body type is something Cleveland desperately needs. He's a guy who's energetic. He's a hustle player."

Jaylon Tyson is built to shock the NBA in his sophomore season

Lucas admitted that Tyson displayed more offensive game in his last NCAA season with the California Golden Bears that he did with the Cavaliers in 2024-25. That much is true.

The former Cal wing averaged 19.6 points and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point in the 2023-24 season of college hoops. His low minutes with the Cavaliers in 2024-25 only allowed for 3.6 points per game, with shooting splits of 43-35-79.

Vegas, as Lucas previously mentioned, showed a different story. Tyson averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game overall at summer league.

For the 22-year-old, this is clearly about opportunity. When the Cavaliers inevitably encounter some form of injury troubles, Tyson should be there to take advantage of the increased minutes.

"His ceiling is maybe not All-Star level high, but I certainly think he's more than just a bench guy," Lucas added.

The show host pointed to the sparing opportunities Tyson did get with the starters for Cleveland, and how good he looked, praising his ability to operate as a connective piece. There should be more of where that came from in 2025-26.

Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson speaks about his game and who he models it around.



“Josh Hart, a winner. Caleb Martin.” pic.twitter.com/5UAJ2i8nLZ — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) September 30, 2024

Tyson, himself, has brought up players like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin in the past as models for what he'd like to become in the NBA. There is certainly no shortage of value to be found from the support those type of players offer to any lineup.

Tyson will have De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and others to battle for minutes in the upcoming campaign. Still, there is just an unshakeable feeling that one way or another, the former first-round pick is bound to break through and carve out the role that is desired.