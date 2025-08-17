De'Andre Hunter shake up could instantly reshape his Cavaliers future

Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2025 trade deadline, De'Andre Hunter has been the subject of much discussion for how he can impact the team next season.

At the deadline, Hunter joined the Cavs in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and a handful of second-round picks and first-round swaps. With the Atlanta Hawks, Hunter had put together a strong campaign for Sixth Man of the Year, but his chances for the honor depleted after the trade. Cleveland finally found the answer to a continued need for a big 3-and-D wing.

Last season with the Cavaliers, Hunter averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on 42.6 percent from deep on high volume. As he adapts to his new team, his versatility will only make him more invaluable to Cleveland's Finals campaign. The best way to use Hunter, though, is one of the Cavs' largest lingering questions.

In his first full season with the Cavs, Hunter is expected to be an instant difference maker, giving Cleveland a two-way wing with positional versatility and an all-around playstyle. While Hunter's offense is mostly commended for his three-point shooting, his athleticism and strength add to his tool set alongside solid defense. These skills make Hunter a fan-favorite talking point for next season, especially in terms of the potential starting five.

Hunter might want to come off the Cavaliers bench

Standing at 6-foot-8, Hunter is an ideal combo forward, and with an undersized backcourt, many view him as the obvious choice to join the starting lineup. His best role, though, may be a return to his job from last season.

Coming off the bench as the sixth man, Hunter becomes a go-to scorer, increasing his usage and scoring volume. Hunter's usage rate dropped from 24.2 percent with the Hawks to 20.5 with the Cavs, and his scoring fell from 19.2 points to just 14.3 per game. While some of his fall off is a result of needing to learn a new offensive system, he may not have enough opportunities with the starters to make the most impact.

If Max Strus and Hunter swapped places, the Cavs' bench lineup would suddenly lack a primary scoring option. With Lonzo Ball leading the second unit, placing high-volume scorers perfectly complements his skill set as a pass-first playmaking guard. Additionally, Lonzo's basketball IQ and willing passing helps elevate Hunter's play, making them a likely perfect combo as the first Cavs off the bench.

Long-time Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor broke down Hunter's preference, suggesting staying on the bench may be Hunter's wish more than a decision by head coach Kenny Atkinson.

"It’s obvious that Hunter is comfortable in that [sixth man] role. He receives more freedom and involvement... How many shots would he get sharing the floor with Mitchell, Garland (when healthy) and Mobley? How much would he even touch the ball with that trio dominating possessions? Is there enough spacing? Are there enough post-up opportunities for him? Can he be the best version of himself? It’s part of why Atlanta made Hunter a reserve, away from ball-dominant point guard Trae Young." Chris Fedor

Going from ball-dominant star guard Trae Young to a team led by two ball-dominant guards and a rising star in the frontcourt, Hunter's desire to remain a sixth man becomes more obvious and reasonable. Rather than shifting to become the fifth option on offense behind the core four, a sixth man role gives Hunter a convincing chance to return to 6MOY conversations next season.

A team's starting five is not necessarily the best five players. The bigger question for Hunter may be if he can fit into the finishing lineup. The Cavaliers will need Hunter's defensive size and reliable shooting in the final minutes of a close matchup.

If Cleveland and Hunter can discover the best way to manage his usage and volume while still getting him enough reps with the stars by the playoffs, his Cavaliers future may look different yet yield even greater results than anyone expected.