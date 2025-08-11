Kenny Atkinson says quiet part out loud about Darius Garland's health

Kenny Atkinson spoke like a man who is preparing for life without Darius Garland. While the exact timeline of how long the Cleveland Cavaliers should be expected to operate without their star point guard remains unclear, it does sound as though that will be a necessity to some capacity.

Garland, himself, told Chris Fedor that he felt great at when the two connected at Garland's celebrity softball game. However, when Fedor spoke with Atkinson, it was a different story. Patience continues to be preached and encouraged by the Cavaliers head coach.

"Under-promise and over-deliver," Atkinson told Fedor at Garland's event. "We’re not going to rush or push this. If he is ready, then great. I will rely on (trainer) Steve (Spiro) and Darius to tell me. But I don’t expect that."

The Cavaliers coach sounded like a man with a plan this time around. Cleveland will not be caught by surprise and without the needed measures in place like they have been in previous iterations of Garland being forced to miss time.

Kenny Atkinson ready to figure out what Cavaliers have beyond Darius Garland

Atkinson told Fedor there was no thrill with Garland being forced to deal with his injury. However, the head coach did find the silver lining in the situation. Atkinson appreciated the opportunity for 'figuring things' when the instances arise of his star point guard not being there.

The Cavaliers coach admitted when Garland missed time in last year's NBA Playoffs, the team could have been better positioned to deal with the situation. Now, they will get the opportunity to put those measures into place during training camp.

Donovan Mitchell, Lonzo Ball, and Craig Porter Jr. were all brought up as candidates who were capable of covering the Cavaliers during times when Garland is not available. There was even another wrinkle to throw into the mix.

"We also have Evan [Mobley], where we can throw it to him in a trail position and have him be a play-maker,” Atkinson explained.

If all of that is not enough, the Cavaliers should have one more weapon at their disposal. With the 14th spot on the roster still up for grabs, Koby Altman and the front office should have an opportunity to fill that position with an extra point guard option, if they find it is necessary.

Life without Garland has never been easy for the Cavaliers. However, it should not be insurmountable to start the 2025-26 NBA season, if it means having the explosive offensive talent available for the postseason.