Cavaliers quietly part ways with another piece of last year’s roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a shot on Javonte Green midway through the 2024-25 NBA season. The veteran forward will officially be playing elsewhere during the upcoming campaign, putting an end to any chance of him returning to the Cavaliers.

Shams Charania broke the news on Monday. The ESPN insider announced that Green is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Detroit Pistons.

The 32-year-old joined the Cavaliers in February, after securing a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans. The well-traveled six-year pro did not make much of an impact for Cleveland during his time with the team.

Green's role decreased in 2024-25 upon joining the Cavaliers. His minutes per game dropped from 21.8 in New Orleans to 9.2 in 18 appearances with Cleveland. Koby Altman and the front office clearly thought there would be a better direction to go in with that roster spot.

Cavaliers will continue to look for an upgrade with 14th spot on roster

Green only averaged 3.3 points per game, shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc. His impact during the postseason was nonexistent, sparingly appearing in six games, averaging 6.5 minutes a night.

A team like the Cavaliers, who are looking to maximize the window of contention in front of them, were never going to be tripping over themselves in a rush to bring back Green. That is especially true when better options remain available on the free agent market.

Green has certainly had successful stints in the NBA during his career. His time with the Chicago Bulls stands out as the highlight of his playing days.

The Pistons will hope they can reignite that version of Green with a change of environment in the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will hope their Central Division rivals get saddled with exactly the player who disappointed during last year's campaign.

Cleveland is better suited to pursue another guard or big man with their next roster move. Darius Garland's injury creates the need for more depth in the backcourt. Similarly, Larry Nance Jr. and his injury history also provide a strong case for more options in the frontcourt.

The Cavaliers have taken their time in making the decision on who occupies their 14th spot. That should still be the case as another important wave of veteran contributors will search for jobs that need to be filled ahead of training camp for the upcoming season.