Cavaliers' 14th-man decision comes down to painfully obvious factor

The Cleveland Cavaliers are building toward a successful 2025-26 campaign, adding two proven veteran players to complement a star core four.

At just 13 players on the roster, though, the Cavaliers are unfinished. By NBA rule, Cleveland must reach a minimum of 14 players under contract by the start of the season. This means the Cavs will make one final move in free agency ahead of opening night. While short-lived rumors of a potential Dean Wade trade could have shaken up the Cavs' offseason, it seems instead the team will target one smaller move to complete the summer.

The offseason began with discussion over Ty Jerome's Cavaliers future. After trading for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, it became clear the Cavs were prepared to go without Jerome. Shortly after, Jerome signed to the Memphis Grizzlies while Cleveland's other free agent, Sam Merrill, remained in wine and gold. The Cavs also welcomed home Larry Nance, Jr. to fill the frontcourt rotation as a backup big man.

Even with a full nightly rotation already put together, the Cavaliers have one glaring need remaining to be answered. Despite having an All-Star point guard with Darius Garland and high-value backup in Lonzo, Cleveland's backcourt needs one more guaranteed contributor.

The Cavaliers must target a veteran point guard in free agency

Young guards Craig Porter, Jr. and Tyrese Proctor are not guaranteed to make a real impact this season, and the combined health concerns for Garland and Ball will leave a void in the guard rotation. The Cavs are going to be without Garland to start the season, and coach Kenny Atkinson believes he will not be available for the start of training camp.

Considering Garland's difficulty staying healthy for a full season alongside Lonzo's lengthy injury past, the Cavaliers must find a safeguard veteran who can alleviate the pressure of a depleted backcourt. We have already covered the potential value Malcolm Brogdon could bring, but Cleveland has yet to be linked to him beyond other commentators suggesting him as a prospect.

Other veterans are still on the market, including former MVP Russell Westbrook. Cameron Payne, Monte Morris and Ben Simmons are another small group of veteran talents the Cavs could explore, though each one brings with him concerns and drawbacks. At this point in the summer, the Cavaliers are not going to find a surefire, highly-positive player excited to be the third-string point guard on a minimum contract.

Still, the Cavaliers can offer a realistic opportunity to play for a championship contender in a weakened Eastern Conference. As Cleveland enters the season as the favorite in the conference, their injury concerns at the one spot should be serious motivation for any proven veteran to join the fray.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a well-built team capable of a deep playoff run this next season. Still, Garland and Ball are going to miss plenty of playing time. Finding one final contributing guard could be the missing piece to achieving the team's Finals dreams.