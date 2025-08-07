Perfect 14th man for Cavaliers is hiding in plain sight

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken their time filling the 14th spot on their roster. When that decision does eventually get finalized, no one should be surprised if the position goes to Malcolm Brogdon.

Danny Cunningham dove into the endlessly popular subject on a recent episode of Locked on Cavs. The Cavaliers reporter went through a bunch of names, including Brogdon, who could fill that all important spot.

Cunningham said, "Brogdon does not come without his own risks, as he is somebody that has a pretty extensive injury history himself. ... He knows how to operate an offense. He can be a veteran presence that steps up when Darius Garland might be out."

The podcast host was confident in stating that none of the Cavaliers' guards would play 82 games in the 2025-26 NBA season. That alone should make this move an easy one to justify for Cleveland's front office.

Malcolm Brogdon checks every box for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The argument to have this roster spot go to a guard is an easy one to make. Garland's injury will likely force him to miss a chunk of time at the beginning of the new season. The Cavaliers need to practice patience under all circumstances with that scenario.

Lonzo Ball is another player whose availability can waver. The Cavaliers have already reportedly debated as to whether Ball should be playing during back-to-backs.

Having the extra guard depth would go a long way for this roster. The question then shifts to asking why Brogdon is the best candidate for that job. That one is easy to answer as well.

The veteran guard has the experience in the NBA that is necessary to be a professional about his playing time. Brogdon should be someone that understands some nights will involve heavy minutes and others will involve a warm seat on the bench.

The nine-year pro should also be able to avoid some of the usual injury concerns that have followed him, as Cunningham touched upon, by not being tasked with a heavy load on each and every night. When the former Sixth Man of the Year has played, the results have continued to be positive.

Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game during his 24 appearances for the Washington Wizards last season. The skill set still offered by the bench guard can still aid a contender like the Cavaliers.

Brogdon should bring the added bonus of helping some of the younger players in Cleveland with their development. When evaluating the situation, it is actually harder to find reasons not to like the 32-year-old than vice versa.