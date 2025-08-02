The Cleveland Cavaliers have answered 13 firm questions as to who will be on the roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. How the Cavaliers fill the 14th spot has been one of the most intriguing conversations around the team. Despite that, Cleveland will not be rushing towards a decision.

Chris Fedor stated, "I just think the Cavs are in no hurry with this kind of situation. I think they understand the makeup of this roster and they understand that guy 14 is really not going to be a consequential member of the Cavs."

As much interest as this conversation has certainly held in Cleveland for fans, Fedor said the quiet part out loud. Whoever is brought in will not make or break the Cavaliers' season.

The success of the 2025-26 campaign hinges on many crucial factors. The 14th man is unlikely to be among them.

Cavaliers' key decision can be delayed without worry

The choice of who to bring in at that spot is not completely irrelevant. Otherwise, people would not care as much as they do. However, the options that deep into the roster represent a safety net more than they do a legitimate boost to title contention.

Whoever walks through that door on a veteran minimum may bring some situational upside. With the Cavaliers' recent injury history, maximizing every roster spot is a calculated decision, without doubt. However, even in those instances, there will be plenty of bodies who are going to take priority.

The Cavaliers have a strong core four that will make them the favorites of the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. Those players are certainly not immune to injuries, as Darius Garland proved in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Even when those unfortunate inevitabilities surface, there is already plenty of depth on this roster to help mitigate the damage that will be done.

The Cavaliers have proven contributors, ready to rise to bigger roles when called upon. Players like De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, and Larry Nance Jr. have all been around long enough to know how to answer the call of the next man up.

Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and Lonzo Ball are more than capable of offering their services as well. A couple of those guys are injury risks themselves. Still, there are even younger prospects like Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson who the Cavaliers will surely be monitoring for signs of development.

The point being made is that Cleveland is comfortably deep as it is. The roster is not perfect and any boost will always be a welcomed one. However, the pressure to scramble for that boost is certainly not there for Koby Altman and company.