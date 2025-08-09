Cavaliers contention window with this core is painfully obvious

The NBA's collective bargaining agreement has put a ticking clock on just how long the Cleveland Cavaliers will comfortably be allowed to push for an NBA championship. This current core is under pressure to get the job done within the next two years, before needing to pull the plug.

As things currently stand, the Cavaliers are nearly $20 million over the second apron. The large contracts of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland have a lot of money tied up near the top of this franchise. Even De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus carry sizeable price tags too.

Tim Bontemps and Kevin Pelton recently weighed the urgency of all 30 NBA franchises in their immediate desire to win an NBA championship. The Cavaliers found themselves in the second highest tier available. Cleveland was thought to have some 'staying power,' but there was a catch.

The pair wrote, "Extensions for All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley that kick in this coming season will push Cleveland into the second apron, meaning a two-year window before more difficult decisions that might cost the Cavaliers some of their core players. "

Cavaliers must deliver a title before finances catch up

It should be understandable to most that 2026 is the Cavaliers' best shot to win their second championship in franchise history. 2027 can offer another much-needed hurrah, but a rejuvenated Eastern Conference will bring a tougher task during that following campaign.

No better example is offered of just how quickly teams will be forced to pivot when in a cap crunch under the new CBA than the Boston Celtics. Brad Stevens was forced to do a major makeover of his franchise in the 2025 offseason with the large salary bill that was looming without it.

Granted, for the Celtics, that decision was much easier to justify and enact as soon as they knew Jayson Tatum was going to miss substantial time with a torn Achilles. Still, even before that came to pass, there was already plenty of talk about new ownership pushing the front office to shed salary.

The Golden State Warriors once looked like a franchise willing to overpay to keep their core together too. In 2025, they have since moved on from key figures like Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, opting for flexibility with the contracts around their main trio instead.

The second apron may feel like a later problem while the Cavaliers are gearing up for a championship pursuit. However, the time to make a decision will come sooner than most are willing to admit. When it does, anything short of a championship will make it so much easier to justify the necessary changes.