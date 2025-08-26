Cavaliers quietly lose out on perfect 14th man after latest twist

Gary Payton II would be a perfect addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the numerous ways in which the defensive-minded guard could slot into any lineup. Jake Fischer's latest rumor mill roundup has unfortunately dashed the dreams of those in Cleveland hoping to see that move happen.

Fischer wrote, "The [Golden State] Warriors currently have six open roster spots. Yet numerous rivals teams continue to operate under the off-cited premise that Al Horford, Melton and Gary Payton II will fill three of those spots. ... Melton and Payton are expected to sign veteran's minimum deals."

The NBA insider explained that all Horford, Melton, and Payton all understand the impact that the Jonathan Kuminga saga has had on the Warriors' offseason. The three have reportedly held off on putting pen to paper officially to allow Golden State flexibility amid 'various luxury tax concerns.'

Out of the three players expected to join the Warriors, Fischer noted there was only some optimism that Horford may change his mind. However, even with the veteran center, the expectation is still him following suit with the other two and arriving in the Bay Area eventually.

Cavaliers' final roster spot may be filled with little excitement

Technically speaking, the Cavaliers continue to have two remaining roster spots open. However, the expectation has largely been that Cleveland will only fill the 14th spot ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, leaving the other open throughout the campaign.

That much makes sense, due to the constraints of the second apron, both financial and in terms of maneuverability. If Koby Altman and the Cavaliers front office want to make any trades during the season, it will be a lot easier to execute a two-for-one deal with an empty spot available.

Likewise, the filling both would only add to an already large luxury tax that awaits the Cavaliers for this expensive group that hopes to contend during the upcoming season. So, what now?

Payton could have provided the Cavaliers with a sizable steal late into the offseason. Will the Cavaliers opt to find a different veteran to occupy the 14th spot on the roster? That could be the case with names like Malcolm Brogdon and Malik Beasley still available.

There is also a path to be traveled that involves far less fanfare. The Cavaliers could simply choose to gamble on a young talent with a contract that does not do too much damage to their pockets.

The final domino of this offseason is bound to fall eventually. The list of impactful names that could involve that moment continues to shrink by the day.