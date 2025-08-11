Don’t expect Cavaliers to fill 14th spot with this rumored free agent

Cleveland Cavaliers fans cannot help but look at Al Horford still being available as a free agent and imagining him in the wine and gold. Unfortunately for those fans, there is just very little to no shot of that happening this summer.

The topic came up on a Q&A session with Danny Cunningham for Locked on Cavs. The Cavaliers reporter confirmed that theoretically there is nothing preventing the two sides from committing to a veteran minimum contract. However, 'all indications' continue suggest Horford joining the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN recently reaffirmed what Cunningham had to say. The only reason Horford is not wearing a Warriors jersey would be the continued delay in the Jonathan Kuminga situation.

"[Kuminga] continues to hold up business for them, keeping Horford in a holding pattern," Anthony Slater wrote. "But Horford is comfortable waiting. Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season."

Al Horford’s availability is just a technicality — not reality

It is understandable where the interest in Horford exists. The veteran big man is a versatile and proven championship-caliber big man option who could easily slot into the Cavaliers' frontcourt.

Horford showed a lot left in the tank, even at 39 years old. The free-agent center averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point in the 2024-25 season with the Boston Celtics.

There has been slowdown for Horford. However, the former five-time All-Star continues to move surprisingly well on defense, while fulfilling a sustainable offensive role. Who would not want that kind of impact coming off their bench?

However, Horford's next stop appears to only involve one of two options. Either the Warriors get the honor of squeezing what is left of his career into their upcoming campaign, or the veteran rides off into the sunset.

Theoretically, the Cavaliers could offer Horford the same opportunity to win, if not a better one, than the Warriors. Perhaps the decision for someone who would be one of the oldest players in the NBA next season goes beyond simply the ability to win.

Horford has enjoyed a strong career in the league already. It should not surprise anyone to see him inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame one day.

The big man has earned the right to be picky about what to do at this stage. For whatever concrete reason it is, the connections to the Cavaliers have just not fully materialized this offseason.