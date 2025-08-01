Cold hard Cleveland Cavaliers truth fans must accept heading into 2025-26

2025-26 is put up or shut up time for the Cleveland Cavaliers. If they do the latter, the changes that many have anticipated in Ohio will finally happen.

Everyone knows the Eastern Conference is wide open and for the taking. This much was clear as soon as the 2025 NBA Finals concluded.

Injuries throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs have left a power vacuum at the top of the conference. Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear forced the Boston Celtics to fully commit towards cost-cutting moves. Tyrese Haliburton following suit left the Indiana Pacers without the engine of their team next season.

Those were the last two teams to represent the conference in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are completely without obstacles in the East. However, anything less than an NBA Finals appearance will be treated as a disappointment. This time, that disappointment will not be overlooked.

High-priced Cavaliers core will only avoid turnover by winning

Anticipating that the Eastern Conference is completely gift-wrapped for the Cavaliers would not be the truth. The New York Knicks have improved a unit that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Orlando Magic should also be poised to reemerge after the addition of Desmond Bane.

However, looking at a Cavaliers team that went 64-18 in 2024-25 and predicting them to be the leaders of the pack is more than a fair expectation. This is especially true considering the additions made to the high-priced core.

The trade for Lonzo Ball has many excited about the improvements that can be had in all sorts of different lineup combinations. Having Larry Nance Jr. offer a boost to the frontcourt certainly helps too. This is all before mentioning the internal improvements that are fair to estimate.

The big point here is that there are no more excuses for the Cavaliers heading into 2025-26. The situation is reminiscent of when LeBron James left the Eastern Conference in 2018 and the Toronto Raptors knew they needed to deliver or face the music.

Granted, the situations are different since Toronto admitted partial defeat in the core they were operating with by swapping out DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. That decision resulted in a championship.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have not been forced to make that call just yet. However, they will be if the result in 2025-26 is a lackluster one.

No one should be unaware of just how expensive it will be to maintain this core. Likewise, everyone should also know just how difficult the NBA's current CBA makes the environment for teams carrying a large price tag.

The Cavaliers are projected to be almost $20 million over the second apron in 2025-26, with each of their core four set to increase in price. That toll can be justified with winning. However, at this point, it needs to come in the postseason.