Pistons just gifted Cavs perfect Donovan Mitchell help if latest rumor is true

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown an interest in Malik Beasley, who spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. The New York Knicks are the other team Scotto mentioned as the two squads that could want to bring Beasley on board heading into next year.

Beasley was set up perfectly to sign a huge extension with the Pistons, but got roped into a gambling investigation. However, it was recently reported that Beasley is no longer the subject of said investigation, clearing the way for him to look for new offers. Unfortunately, Detroit doesn’t have much money left to spend.

That could open the door for some other teams to take an interest.

Why should Cavs sign Malik Beasley?

Last season, Beasley emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Any team in the league would love to add his services, and for the Cavs, it would be perfect.

Donovan Mitchell is the star of the show in Cleveland, with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley right by his side. But in order for Mitchell to thrive, he needs a few things around him (much like most stars around the league).

On one end, he needs great defenders to keep the Cavs’ infrastructure up. On the other hand, he needs floor spacing. And that’s where Beasley would come into play.

Putting Beasley’s three-point shooting on the floor would help open up the floor for Mitchell and the rest of the Cavs to work. Plus, his shot would help replace the production that Ty Jerome brought to the table.

There’s no doubt that Beasley’s three-point shot would be a welcome addition to the Cavaliers’ offense. However, they may not be able to give him the best offer.

The best Cleveland could offer Beasley would likely be a veteran minimum contract. If he wants to rebuild his value for a year and hit free agency again next summer, perhaps he’d consider that. If not, he may choose to sign elsewhere.

Detroit could offer him a little bit more, and teams like the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings even have their non-taxpayer MLEs available still.

Regardless, it makes complete sense that the Cavs have registered some level of interest in Beasley. He’s one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, and one of the Cavs’ top goals should be to give Mitchell as much room to work as possible. Beasley would help them accomplish that goal.