Cavaliers' head-scratching choice is ruining their shot at adding difference-maker

With the Cleveland Cavaliers being way over the second apron, this is certainly no time to be stingy with financials anymore. Despite that, it is certainly being reported that Cleveland is taking that exact apparoach when it comes to filling the 14th spot on their roster.

In connection to a discussion focused around Malik Beasley, Jake Fischer highlighted that the Cavaliers will be looking for a financially-savvy maneuver to complete the offseason. The NBA insider made that abundantly clear in a recent live stream for Bleacher Report.

Fischer said, "The Cavaliers, to my understanding, have only really been looking to add a player as a 14th roster spot if it's on a non-guaranteed contract."

The insider reiterated this would certainly take the Cavaliers out of the sweepstakes for Beasley. In all fairness, there are other reasons to believe Cleveland would not have landed the veteran sharpshooter. Still, the careful navigation of the finances for the 14th spot would be admirable if not for the hole that has already been dug.

Questionable decision is threatening to stall Cavaliers' contender push

The Cavaliers currently project to be almost $20 million over the second apron. The damage has been done. That should already firmly place them as the NBA's most expensive team heading into 2025-26.

If ownership is willing to go that deep into their pockets to secure the championship core in Cleveland, is it really wise to look for team-friendly savings now?

The Cavaliers just watched the New York Knicks steal a perfect candidate for the 14th roster spot when their main competition in the Eastern Conference agreed to a contract with free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon. That is the type of player who could have been a difference-maker in Cleveland.

If Koby Altman and the Cavaliers front office are holding back on the guaranteed money they are willing to give out with their next signing, it will only limit how good of a contributor they can acquire to aid the team in 2025-26. Right now, the Cavaliers need that extra insurance policy.

The injuries of Darius Garland and Max Strus have already weakened the Cavaliers' depth to start the new season. Playoff basketball is the main focus in Cleveland, but having steady and reliable options off the bench will not only help in April, but in the journey to get to that point.

This decision would ultimately be a letdown for Cavaliers fans everywhere. For a franchise claiming to have learned all the important lessons needed, this sticks out in contrast of that message.