Cavaliers fans dreams of adding Malik Beasley are all but dead if rumors are true

When Mailk Beasley's off-court issues were quickly disappearing, Cleveland Cavaliers fans began dreaming of bolstering the roster with a real difference-maker late into the offseason. Unfortunately for those fans, the Cavaliers' financial limitations are dashing hopes once more.

Beasley was set to be available at a fraction of the actual price that a contract for a player of his talents should demand. Michael Scotto even reported the Cavaliers had checked in on the veteran sharpshooter. The injury to Max Strus made the move much easier to justify too.

Jake Fischer was more than content with tempering expectations in Cleveland. The NBA insider dropped some crucial intel about the Cavaliers plans for the 14th man on a recent live stream for Bleacher Report's YouTube channel.

Fischer said, "The Cavaliers, to my understanding, have only really been looking to add a player as a 14th roster spot if it's on a non-guaranteed contract."

Rumored twist suggests Cleveland’s pursuit of Beasley may be over before it starts

The NBA insider continued his reporting, pointing out that even with Beasley's troubles during the offseason, this financial decision put the Cavaliers well out of the price range for the former Detroit Pistons bench spark. A non-guaranteed veteran minimum would not be enough to secure Beasley.

Fischer pointed out the on-court production from Beasley exceeding a non-guaranteed deal. The veteran wing was reportedly on track for a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons before his legal troubles.

That type of contract is off the table at this point of the offseason when teams do not have that kind of money to throw around anymore. However, having little to no financial security is certainly an avoidable circumstance for Beasley.

The recent analysis from Fischer lines up consistently with what the NBA insider reported in late August. 'Hefty luxury tax concerns' were cited as the main reason of why the Cavaliers would be pursuing a non-guaranteed contract for the 14th spot.

That kind of maneuvering will undoubtedly put a ceiling on the type of player they can bring in to add to the roster. A true difference-maker would be highly unlikely.

To some extent, that player should be expected to be exactly what someone fitting of the 14th spot would be. That is someone hanging on to the fringes of the NBA.

Is that what Cavaliers fans want to hear? Probably not. Is it the right move? Debatable. Does it appear to be the reality right now? Yes.