Cavaliers could face crushing Malik Beasley roadblock in their pursuit

Since being cleared by investigators of major suspicion, Malik Beasley has reentered the free agent pool as its top prize. The Cleveland Cavaliers have certainly taken notice. However, the union looks less and less likely by the day.

Michael Scotto first noted the Cavaliers' interest in Beasley, citing them as one of the four teams to have checked in with the free agent after Shams Charania offered the optimistic update about the threat of his off-court troubles being minimized. There has not been much traction since.

It is worth noting the NBA will be doing its own investigation into Beasley's situation. The veteran sharpshooter is expected to fully cooperate, though, suggesting a comfort for the free agent wing in the findings not being detrimental to his NBA future.

The real major roadblock would be Beasley's preferred destination. Detroit Pistons insider Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press has pointed to the free agent sharpshooter prioritizing a return to Motown.

Cavaliers' need for depth collides with the reality of Beasley’s demand

The Pistons reporter passed on a key message from Beasley's lawyer when it comes to his free agency decision. If there is a way to get a return to Detroit done, there is plenty of reason to believe it will happen.

Sankofa wrote of Steve Haney's message: "I do know that Malik, if there’s a pathway, would like to look at being considered to play for Detroit again next season. ... I know that he’s got a lot of love for Detroit and would like to, if possible, look at maybe coming back."

Haney did make it clear that he was not Beasley's agent. The details of what the mutual interest between the two parties was like at this point was not information he was privileged to. Still, it is hard to ignore the suggestion that the Pistons remain the top priority for the man who had a career year with them in 2024-25.

If it's any consolation to Cavaliers fans, the Beasley dreams may have been dead already. Jake Fischer reported that Cleveland is prioritizing a cost-saving move with the 14th spot on their roster, making the potenial acquisition a long shot.

Beasley produced 16.3 points per game in 2024-25, shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. The former Pistons marksman came one 3-point make short of the league leader, Anthony Edwards. That kind of spark off the bench made him a strong contender for Sixth Man of the Year last season.

The Cavaliers would love to add that sort of firepower to their second unit, especially after losing Max Strus to injury. However, the further the situation develops, the less likely the union looks.