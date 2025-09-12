Knicks just robbed Cavaliers of dream free agent fit

Malcolm Brogdon sat available as a perfect free agent target for the Cleveland Cavaliers for way longer than the veteran guard should have. That option has officially been taken off the table by the New York Knicks.

Shams Charania reported, "Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. Entering his 10th NBA season, the former Sixth Man of the Year gives the Knicks key backcourt depth and reserve playmaking."

This is a tough blow for a multitude of reasons. Not only do the Cavaliers lose out on a veteran who would have been a dream addition to the backcourt in Cleveland, but Brogdon goes directly to the biggest competition in the Eastern Conference.

Few moves this late into the free agency period are going to feel like gut punches. This one absolutely qualifies for that category.

Brogdon could have been steadying force Cavaliers desperately needed

With Darius Garland expected to miss time to start the 2025-26 season and Lonzo Ball presenting a considerable injury risk of his own, the stability of the backcourt in Cleveland had its fair share of question marks. Brogdon could have helped to steady the ship.

Granted, the veteran guard comes with his own share of health concerns. Brogdon has only played 63 games over his last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

However, a lessened workload in Cleveland may have been enough to believe those issues could have been mitigated. Brogdon has averaged 26.7 minutes per game over those last two seasons, and that is not something the Cavaliers would have asked of him.

When available, the former Sixth Man of the Year has still been a strong contributor. Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 2024-25, shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

The Cavaliers will not get to enjoy having that kind of insurance policy in the backcourt. What is worse would be the fact that the Knicks will.

Brogdon can step into a similar role of 'break glass if needed' with New York. Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride should eat up the majority of minutes at the lead guard position in 2025-26. When the situation calls for it, they can turn to their newly-signed veteran to help the backcourt rotation.

It is difficult to deny that this move hurts Cleveland. There is still reason to doubt the Knicks and believe the upper hand belongs to the Cavaliers. However, there is a little less ease about that today than there was yesterday.