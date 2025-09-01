Cavaliers find themselves with overlooked advantage in 2025-26

With the injuries quickly stacking up this offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they can find comfort in knowing the 2025-26 NBA schedule plays in their favor. Their players will not face the gruel and grind of back-to-back games like some other teams in the league.

The overall average of back-to-back games in 2025-26 will be 14.4, as pointed out by Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The Cavaliers are just under that number, with only 14 of those contests on their upcoming regular-season schedule.

12 teams in the NBA will face heavier loads than Cleveland. Five franchises are tied for the most back-to-back games in the league next season, with 16 overall. Seven more will be playing 15 of those matchups in 2025-26.

This may seem like a little thing. However, details like this are important. The Cavaliers, who are hopeful of contention in the upcoming season, should be quite thankful to be in the position that they are.

Cavaliers' injury concerns made less daunting by lightened schedule

Cleveland has known for a while they will be starting the new campaign without their star point guard, Darius Garland. Kenny Atkinson has preached patience and even hinted at how the team can survive without Garland, if or when needed.

The Cavaliers will now be forced to, once again, plan around missing Max Strus for a large chunk at the beginning of 2025-26. Shams Charania reported Strus will miss approximately three to four months recovering from offseason surgery on a left foot fracture.

Those are just the injuries the Cavaliers are already combatting. There are still more than can await them in the upcoming season.

Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers' two prized additions of the offseason, are both large injury risks based on recent history. The franchise will surely prioritize plans to keep them healthy. Those get made a lot easier with a lighter load of back-to-back matchups.

The Cavaliers have reportedly already had discussions about keeping Ball out of back-to-backs to preserve his health. Having even a couple less of those contests than they could goes a long way.

Winning is priority number one in Cleveland. Being put in a position to not only secure a strong regular season record, but also keep the players fresh and ready for the 2026 NBA Playoffs is vital. This is where little advantages matter. The Cavaliers are getting those breaks.