Max Strus creates burdening question for Cavaliers moving forward

When will Max Strus return? Reporters and media wanted to know the answer to that question at Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day. The Cavaliers knockdown shooter could not provide a definitive response.

Strus said, "I'm five weeks out of surgery. I'm not going to put a timetable on my return, but five weeks out of surgery and go get a check-in with the doctor at week six to hopefully start the recovery, getting back process from that. So, I'm in a good spot right now and everything seems to be healing."

Darius Garland similarly did not provide a clear answer to the injury timeline regarding his toe. Perhaps both players opted for a more tactful approach in not wanting to set unrealistic expectations, choosing to give themselves wiggle room with the process instead.

It would not be crazy to believe the Cavaliers themselves want to play it close to the chest with the status of both players, ensuring they can be afforded patience, if necessary. Still, being kept in the dark about just how long it will take for Strus to be back on the court is not something that bodes well for a contending team.

Cavaliers' big-picture plans complicated with questions of health

In all fairness to Strus, this is pretty clear in the process for him. Shams Charania reported the injury on Aug. 26. The situation is barely a month removed from the date of the surgery.

While Strus did not offer a timeline, Charania did in his initial report. Three to four months was the expected absence offered by the ESPN insider for the Cavaliers glue guy.

Jones fractures, which is the injury sustained by Strus, can often be complicated in their healing process. The elephant in the room here asks the all important question of: What if the Cavaliers 3-point specialist is no longer needed when he returns?

De'Andre Hunter, Jaylon Tyson, and others will be fighting for playing time while Strus mends. To no fault of his own, there is a very real possibility that the depth of the Cavaliers shines in a way that could make him expendable.

The sharpshooting wing is earning $15.9 million in the second last year of his deal for Cleveland this season. That is a large number for a role player, even one as good as Strus. That is especially true with the second apron situation that Koby Altman and company find themselves in.

Strus has been a strong piece of the starting lineup since arriving in Cleveland. To call him a fan favorite would be more than fair. However, the NBA is a business. What the best business decision is for the Cavaliers will remain up in the air until February.