Newfound depth could exile Cavaliers fan favorite before new season ends

The coming NBA season will be a brutal test for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the players filling out the roster around the core four.

After years of shallow depth behind the star backcourt and oversized frontcourt, the Cavaliers added veterans Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance, Jr. alongside rookie Tyrese Proctor and young guard Craig Porter, Jr. With the star Cavs taking up the majority of playing time at those positions, adding a small but trustworthy group of proven talent around them could be the perfect solution to Cleveland's recent depth problems.

On the wing, however, the Cavaliers' depth grows more questionable. The Cavs employ a vast array of versatile forwards, leaving the position overcrowded and arguably the part of the depth chart most intriguing to watch this season. Since arriving last trade deadline, De'Andre Hunter has been a prime candidate to assume Max Strus' start lineup role, a position Strus had often battled to hold against former Cavalier defensive wing Isaac Okoro.

Though recent developments suggest Hunter is personally more attuned to a sixth man role, the Cavaliers will need to find enough minutes on the hardwood for far too many wings. Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade also will be fighting to prove their worth as rotational pieces. If one player pops or another falls short, that could dramatically shift the dynamics of the Cavs' wing rotation.

Overcrowded Cavaliers may move on from Max Strus

Drafted 20th overall in 2024, Tyson is the biggest question mark for the Cavs next season. Tyson's unrefined yet valuable skillset could be a major boost to Cleveland's wing rotation, especially if he takes sizeable step forward to unlock his potential as a pseudo-Josh Hart role player.

Tyson has the energy and determination to be a glue guy on the court, but the Cavaliers currently have no playing time available to offer the sophomore forward. His rookie campaign included flashes of talent, but inconsistent shooting and unnecessary foul trouble kept him from breaking through. If Tyson refines his game, he could force the Cavs to trade off another forward to make room for him in the rotation.

In that scenario, Max Strus becomes a clear candidate. Owed $15.6 million next season, Strus' mid-size contract could easily be dealt in a trade to address another position that may become needed. If Nance or Lonzo face a long-term injury, Strus could return a valuable talent at his price tag.

Last season, Strus averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, serving as a reliable fifth starter. The veteran wing impacted winning without a constant need to hold the ball or demand extra shot attempts. When he found an opening, Strus never hesitated to launch a three ball and try to ingite extra energy into his teammates. That talent and mindset is highly-coveted across the league, meaning many other franchises would be willing to negotiate a fair trade for him if Cleveland needs to slim down the wing depth.

After signing a brand new deal, Merrill is unlikely to be on the trade block, and Hunter was the answer the Cavaliers had been hoping to find for a big 3-and-D combo forward since returning to playoff contention. Dean Wade might also find himself in trade rumor, but his low salary number makes him a less likely candidate to return a high-end role player like Strus' contract.

The Cavaliers should hope Tyson develops this season, but the ripple effect could deliver another problem that eventually leads to Strus' departure. Cleveland is facing a problem many teams would envy, struggling with too much talent concentrated in the highest value position in the Association.

Unfortunately, even good problems are still cumbersome and must be addressed. Tyson's projected development could shift the balance by the trade deadline, making Strus a trade chip that can bolster depth in another area. The Cleveland Cavaliers have proven to be a pragmatic, patient franchise in recent years, but Strus might be too valuable of a trade piece to keep if the wing rotation gets too crowded.