Darius Garland dodges definitive answer to biggest Cavaliers question at media day

When will Darius Garland be back on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers? It was something fans and media alike were begging to get an answer to when the star point guard took to the podium at Cavaliers Media Day. Unfortunately for those people, there was no clear answer provided.

Garland told reporters, "I don't have a date yet that I'm going to tell y'all, but I have a date in my mind."

The Cavaliers star was then asked a follow-up on whether he would miss time at the start of the regular season. Garland told the reporter that he did not know yet.

"I'm on the court, I'm doing everything right now," Garland answered when pressed further about his toe injury. "I'm doing everything on the court right now."

Garland hit that last part as a response to whether taking contact was something that was a part of his recovery at the moment. The Cavaliers point guard then added that his on-court process had really started during the last month.

Media day left Cleveland with more questions than answers about Garland’s future

No one truly expected Garland to provide a transparent response to his recovery process and expected return window. However, there is still some discouragement to be found in the irritation that came from his responses while being pressed on the subject.

Granted, Garland does not owe anyone that much, besides for his teammates, coaches, and other staff. It is understandable why the All-Star point guard would want some privacy on the matter.

The Cavaliers do have enough at their disposal to power through life without Garland in the early parts of the 2025-26 NBA season. Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Lonzo Ball, Craig Porter Jr. and even Tyrese Proctor should all be players who are capable of playing minutes at the lead guard spot when called upon.

Naturally, none of them truly bring what Garland does to the Cavaliers offense. However, it is much more important that his impact is felt in April, May, and June than it would be in October and November. Time and patience are of the essence here.

Kenny Atkinson made it clear earlier in the offseason that is exactly what the Cavaliers would be providing to their point guard in his rehab from the toe injury. Those can often be tricky, so not rushing Garland in his process is vital.

Without giving a clear timeline for a return, Garland does eliminate further concerns from the media that would come if the starting point guard was not ready by the anticipated date. Perhaps that tactful approach is better for everyone in the end.