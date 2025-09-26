Kenny Atkinson made his stance on Jaylon Tyson crystal clear

Jaylon Tyson did not get a real opportunity to leave a mark on the Cleveland Cavaliers during his rookie season in 2024-25. The expectations being set by Kenny Atkinson for the upcoming campaign are suggesting that will not be the case again.

The Cavaliers head coach was asked about Tyson at a recent press conference ahead of the rapidly-approaching NBA season. There was optimism for what Tyson could bring to the Cavaliers in 2025-26.

Atkinson said, "He's a young guy, so he's still a role player. ... I think he's had a phenomenal offseason. I'm really excited. I want the games to start now so we can get a real feel where he is but my gut says he’s gonna be a real contributor on this team.”

The former first round pick will have an immediate opportunity for rotational minutes after the offseason injury to Max Strus. With the Cavaliers scoring machine expected to be out until December, Tyson can make his case as to why the second-year man must be a permanent fixture off the bench for Cleveland.

Kenny Atkinson exudes confidence in Jaylon Tyson's ability to shine this season

Getting an endorsement from your head coach is always a great feeling for any player. When putting oneself in the shoes of a young hooper like Tyson, it should only be all the sweeter.

Tyson appeared in 47 regular season games for the Cavaliers last season, playing only 9.6 minutes per game. The Cavaliers wing averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The opportunities in the 2025 NBA Playoffs were similarly limited. Tyson could not carve out a prominent spot on a contending team like the Cavaliers.

After showcasing strong signs of growth at the summer league, the Cavaliers are making space for their young glue guy. That much is clear.

Tyson averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game at Vegas during the summer. The excitement levels around how this could carry over to the 2025-26 season only grew.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported not long ago that the Cavaliers coaches loved Tyson. The high motor stood out as a prominent quality in the story told there.

With an expensive core, the Cavaliers need their young players on team-friendly deals to blossom into pieces who can help the championship push. The expectation for Tyson this season will be to become one of those players.