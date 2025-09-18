Cavaliers will be thrilled with how Jaylon Tyson can transform Cleveland this season

Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson showed flashes last season of being game-changing potential, but year two will give him the opportunity to reach his next level.

In 2024, the Cavs selected the three-year collegiate veteran from Cal 20th overall. Tyson became the first Cal Golden Bear to be drafted in the first round since Jaylen Brown. In his final college season, Tyson averaged 19.6 points and shot 36 percent on three-pointers. As an older prospect and having attended three schools in three years, Tyson's draft stock fell into being projected as a second-round selection.

Cleveland took a chance on Tyson, and while he did not see many minutes on the court in his inaugural campaign, Max Strus' untimely injury opens a clear chance for Tyson to make an impact early in the season. With Strus likely to miss close to half the regular season, the Cavs' wing depth is dramatically in need of an extra bench contributor. Though Tyson is not a flamethrower shooter like his counterpart, his physical, do-it-all mentality is a perfect fit as a bench spark plug.

Cavaliers coaches love Tyson

As training camps are underway and the preseason nears, reports suggest Tyson is already taking full advantage of his opportunity. According longtime Cavaliers reporter Terry Pluto, coaches are enamored with Tyson's energy and development in early practices.

"The coaches love Jaylon Tyson, the team’s 2024 first-round pick. With Strus out, there are minutes available at shooting guard and small forward. As one Cavs source told me, 'He plays every possession like his life depended on it. He’s one hard-playing dude.'" Terry Pluto

Entering the draft, Tyson compared himself to two other rugged, tough-nosed wings Josh Hart and Caleb Martin. Neither forward is physically imposing, but their relentless physicality and confident play are major benefits to their respective teams. Hart has been a Cavs killer over recent years, crashing offense glass, pestering ballhandlers and knocking down clutch buckets. If Tyson transforms into Cleveland's version of Hart, he could be a pivotal asset this season.

Throughout his college career, Tyson displayed versatility in both skillset and role adaptation. He played various roles at each school, both as an off-ball 3-and-D wing as well as a primary on-ball creator. In his freshman year, his deep shooting was far below average, but he rapidly improved both in volume and accuracy. If Tyson's shooting mechanics can be refined to fit the NBA, he will be one of the Cavs' best bench contributors once he adapts to the system.

Last season, Tyson's biggest flaw was simply not knowing his role. With sparse opportunity, he could look lost on offense and miss chances to score. Defensively, his effort was apparent, and he was willingly sacrificing his body to grab a loose rebound. As he enters this year with increased chances after Strus' injury and the earlier Isaac Okoro trade, that role confusion will dissipate.

Jaylon Tyson may not be the Cleveland Cavaliers' fifth All-Star talent, and his increased opportunity will regress slightly once the team is at full strength. For the timebeing, though, developing into a jack of all trades can give the Cavs the perfect bench addition.