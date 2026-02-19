James Harden and Donovan Mitchell already have what new duos lack from day one

The NBA is a closed community. Even those who haven't played together in the league have probably worked out together or played against one another multiple times growing up, and some even grow to be friends.

That's also the case with older and younger players. Some veterans take rising stars under their wing, work out with them in the offseason, let them pick their brains, and create strong bonds even if they're not on the same team.

That's how James Harden and Donovan Mitchell grew close years before the former MVP's arrival in Cleveland. That's also why Mitchell didn't hesitate to reach out to him as soon as he found out about the rumors of a potential trade.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden already have strong chemistry

“I saw the report, obviously, the day before. And then for it to happen a day later was like, ‘OK, this is real,’” Mitchell told Andscape.

Harden and Mitchell are both Adidas athletes. They've worked out together and attended brand-related events for years. That might not sound like much, but for a high-IQ playmaker like Harden, getting some reps in with Mitchell definitely helped get them off to speed right away.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star didn't have much time to practice with his new team after the trade. He didn't even attend shootaround before his Cavs debut, yet he scored 23 points and handed out eight assists in his first game for Kenny Atkinson's team.

Harden has always been a plug-and-play type of offensive force, but even the best players often need a period of adjustment whenever they join a new franchise. That's why having these two hit it off long before the trade helped them be so far ahead of schedule.

It usually takes weeks or even months for two ball-dominant, high-volume scorers to figure out how to coexist on the court. These two are friends, and that also helps them have uncomfortable conversations and make adjustments when things aren't going their way.

Harden's arrival can elevate the Cavaliers offense to a whole new level. His pick-and-roll prowess can turn Jarrett Allen into an offensive factor, and his three-level scoring will take plenty of pressure off Donovan Mitchell's shoulders.

Not many teams would've traded a 26-year-old for a guy who's 10 years older. That said, sometimes you have to make odd moves and take risks to help your franchise player, and the Cavs clearly committed to Mitchell.