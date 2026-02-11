Cavaliers’ fundamental shift in team-building is now crystal clear

For years, the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office gushed about the core four. They doubled down on them every chance they had, even though they clearly couldn't get over the hump against winning teams or in the playoffs.

There were multiple opportunities to break up the core and make big moves, and they passed on every single one of them. It looked like they were willing to die on their hill and it was either winning with them or not winning at all.

That's why, now that they've finally pulled the plug on this group by swapping Darius Garland with James Harden, Brian Windhorst believes the message is clear. Talking on ESPN Cleveland radio, the renowned insider affirmed the Cavs are now 100 percent Donovan Mitchell's team.

Cavaliers are now (officially) built around Donovan Mitchell

"The concept of the team was around these four guys, the concept of the team is now around No. 45," Windhorst said. "At this point, the Cavs are leaning on him. They're saying, 'we're gonna go as far as number 45 takes us."

Mitchell was already the face of the franchise, but the front office sort of leaned on the concept of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. That's an unusual approach in today's game, and they've now shifted back to what most teams do.

Of course, Mitchell also has to be held to account for this team's postseason shortcomings. He's never gotten past the second round of the playoffs, and as the leader and primary scorer, plenty of that also falls on him.

Also, it's not like Harden is known for his postseason success. The Cavs raised the team's ceiling by adding a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he has also left plenty to be desired when it matters the most.

Whatever the case, it looks like the front office isn't trying to force things anymore. Not all players develop equal or have the same character traits, and not catering to their leading scorer and franchise player was just a disservice to Mitchell.

The Cavaliers star still has a big decision to make about his future with the organization. The Cavs paired him with a fellow Adidas athlete, and Mitchell reportedly had a strong say in this move. They want to keep him there for the long run, so it was about time to (officially) give him the keys to the franchise.