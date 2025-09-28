It’s not even October but the Cavaliers made a move that could define their season

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers get it right by opting to pay Sam Merrill over Ty Jerome in the 2025 offseason? That question right there will define a large chunk of the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season for Koby Altman and his Cavaliers.

Both guards hit free agency this summer. One of the two was very clearly prioritized over the other. Jerome even told all of Cleveland that the Cavaliers never offered him an opportunity to return after the season was done via a post on his Instagram story.

Merrill was given the payday with the Cavaliers. The two-way guard signed a four-year, $38 million contract to remain in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Jerome sought opportunity elsewhere, signing a three-year, $27.7 million deal to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both players will earn roughly the same annual average when it comes to the salaries of their new contracts. Merrill will collect $9.5 million, while Jerome gets a smidge less at $9.2 million. With the price of both players being nearly identical, Merrill will need to justify the Cavaliers they opted to go with the right guy.

Cavaliers front office put its faith — and money — in Sam Merrill

Choosing Merrill over Jerome signaled a clear priority for the Cavaliers. They valued the two-way boost the former brought over the larger offensive impact of the latter.

This was only reaffirmed by the addition of Lonzo Ball. The Cavaliers wanted players who were going to make an impact on both ends of the court.

Still, with Darius Garland expected to miss the start of the season and Ball being a constant injury concern, one would be forgiven for wondering how much the Cavaliers will miss having a reliable contributor like Jerome off the bench. Tyrese Proctor could eventually grow into that role, but it is unclear whether he can make that impact in his rookie season.

Merrill will have immense pressure to not only continue what has made him successful with the Cavaliers, but possibly expand his game more when it is required. The Cavaliers guard is expected to be the man they turn to in the backcourt beside Donovan Mitchell while Garland is out.

The success of Merrill in 2025-26 will not be the defining factor as to how ready Cleveland appears for a title push, but it will be an important one. With the start of the season rapidly approaching, the decision will get its fair share of the spotlight.