Cavaliers quietly found a diamond in the rough who can replace Ty Jerome

The 2025 NBA Draft, much like the majority of the offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was a quiet experience. That does not mean it was without value. They set themselves up to replace the departing Ty Jerome perfectly when they selected Tyrese Proctor 49th overall in the second round.

Jerome joined the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-year, $27.7 million contract during free agency following a breakout campaign in Cleveland during 2024-25. The former Cavaliers guard averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 19.9 minutes per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

His production was so impressive that it garnered consideration for Sixth Man of the Year. Despite that, Jerome posted on his Instagram story following his departure that he was 'never presented with the option of returning.'

A lot of factors certainly went into that decision. The limitations of the Cavaliers' financial burden was certainly the biggest obstacle. However, choosing to simply let Jerome walk was made much easier after adding reinforcements in the shape of Proctor and Lonzo Ball.

Cavaliers are betting on Tyrese Proctor’s upside beyond this season

When stuck in the constraints of the second apron like the Cavaliers are, it is important to land players on cost-friendly rookie deals who can become contributors for the team. If Proctor does not provide that out of the gates, the Cavaliers guard should have upside to deliver in the short-term future.

Ball will undoubtedly be the immediate answer as to who steps up to fill Jerome's role off the bench. The new arrival from the Chicago Bulls should even offer much more two-way upside for the Cavaliers than their departing guard did.

Ball will enter 2025-26 in the first year of his two-year, $20 million extension that was given to him by the Bulls. The second year of the deal includes a team option. That will give the Cavaliers an easy out to save money, if they so choose.

The development of Proctor into a reliable backup point guard would help make that decision much easier for Cleveland. They will hope the same kind of progression that was on display with the Duke Blue Devils can be had with the Cavaliers as well.

Proctor improved his scoring averages every single season at Duke. His field foal percentage and 3-point numbers followed suit in the added efficiency that was delivered.

It's almost uncanny how similar Jerome and Proctor are in terms of the physical attributes too. Their frames are nearly identical in their size and weight. Both players also lack that true extra punch when it comes to multiple departments relating to athleticism.

Jerome managed to find a way to eventually be a productive NBA player in spite of that. The Cavaliers will hope to replicate that success with Proctor.